LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An altercation in front of a North Las Vegas business on Tuesday left one man dead, according to 8 News Now sources.

The North Las Vegas Police Department was called to the scene of an apparent physical altercation between two men near Simmons Street and Ann Road at around 11:45 a.m., police said. Responding officers found a man who was “bleeding and suffering from unknown injuries.”

Although police have said that the man’s condition is unknown, the scene is now being treated as a homicide, sources said to 8 News Now.

NLVPD will not be providing a media briefing at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.