Alpine Motel owner faces strict conditions as court hearing nears

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The owner of the Alpine Motel has been ordered to have no contact with witnesses or employees of the motel, where a 2019 Christmas Eve fire killed six people.

Related Content Judge sets bail at $50K for owner charged in deadly Alpine Motel fire

Adolfo Orozco-Garcia has also been ordered to surrender his passport and any firearms he owns, as well as hiring a property management company to take care of the building — all conditions of being released on $50,000 bail.

Preliminary hearings scheduled in the case will resume at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Orozco-Garcia, who faces six counts of Involuntary Manslaughter and 15 counts of Performance of an Act or Neglect of Duty in Disregard of Safety Resulting in Substantial Bodily Harm or Death. In addition, Orozco-Garcia is charged with four counts of Preventing or Dissuading Witness or Victim from Reporting Crime or Commencing Prosecution with Use of a Deadly Weapon.

The court said he will not be allowed to make decisions regarding safety issues and habitability of the building he owns.