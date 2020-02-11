Alpine Motel fire survivors fighting to get their belongings, court hearing today

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More than seven weeks after the deadliest residential fire in the city of Las Vegas, many survivors still don’t have their belongings. They hope to get some answers Tuesday.

Six people were killed in the early morning Dec. 21 fire.

A judge will hear arguments Tuesday from lawyers representing survivors who are trying to retrieve their belongings from the burned building.

According to court documents, the main issues keeping that from happening is asbestos in the building and the concern that residents might disrupt evidence. It is making it hard for some former residents to move on with the lives.

“Most of my work is done on y phone but that’s in the building and they won’t let us in,” said Brian Johnson, former Alpine Motel resident. ” I don’t know if I have a phone, at the moment. “I have to replace all of my personal documents like my social security card and birth certificate, which is even more complicated when you don’t have anywhere to mail it to.”

Attorneys for the survivors and the estates of the victims are preparing lawsuits. They want to make sure investigators can pinpoint exactly what cause the fire and whey it was so hard for people to escape the building.