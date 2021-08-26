Alona, a golden retriever from Las Vegas wins TSA’s 2021 Cutest Canine Contest

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced Alona, a 4-year-old golden retriever and explosives detection canine who works with her handler Vanessa at McCarran International Airport, won TSA’s Cutest Canine 2021 contest.

The voting was carried out last week in a three-day nationwide social media contest and was selected by the people among four other TSA canine finalists.

Alona is highly skilled and trained to detect explosives or explosive materials, and she uses her keen sense of smell at McCarran Airport’s busy passenger screening lines.

Alona, selected as TSA’s Cutest Canine 2021 winner works out of McCarran International Airport (Photo: TSA)

According to TSA, Alona started her career in 2018 as part of its National Explosives Detection Canine Team Program. After graduating, Alona became a certified Passenger Screening Canine (PSC) with her handler Vanessa.

When off-duty, Alona enjoys going to the park or being in open spaces. She is curious and social. Her favorite toy is a hard rubber ball, and according to TSA, “she loves to overhear passengers talk about how adorable she is as she carries out her important responsibilities as a working canine.”

BLOG: Every dog has their day, and today belongs to Alona, the winner of this year’s TSA Cutest Canine Contest! We tallied over 131,000 votes from you on our social media platforms. Alona, an Explosives Detection Canine out of @LasAirport. Read more at: https://t.co/cfy9obTyQw pic.twitter.com/nwDf9yvfCi — TSA (@TSA) August 26, 2021

Currently, TSA has trained more than 1,000 canine teams that work at airports across the country and are considered the “most effective elements within the layered security system to deter the introduction of explosive devices and detect explosives” for the nation’s mass transit facilities.

Alona will appear on the cover of TSA’s 2022 Cutest Canine calendar.