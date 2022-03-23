LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — According to a recent report by Oxfam America, roughly a third (31.9%) of the U.S. workforce earns less than $15 per hour. In Nevada, that number increases to 37.3%.

In the report, nationwide disparities between workers become more apparent when broken down by demographics, with a much higher percentage of women and racial and ethnic minorities making less than $15 per hour — and Nevada is no exception.

In Nevada, only 29.6% of men make less than $15 per hour, compared to a staggering 46.4% of women and 59.6% of women of color. The percentage of men of color making less than $15 per hour stands at 40.5%.

When broken down by race in the state, more than half (54.8%) of Hispanic and Latinx workers and about half (49.9%) of African American workers make less than $15 per hour, compared to 25.6% of white workers. Asian American and American Indian workers also rank higher than their white counterparts, with 34% making under $15 per hour.

All U.S working men making under $15 per hour. (Credit: Oxfam)

All U.S. working women making under $15 per hour. (Credit: Oxfam)

All U.S. working women of color making under $15 per hour. (Credit: Oxfam)

All U.S. working men of color making under $15 per hour. (Credit: Oxfam)

All U.S White workers making under $15 per hour. (Credit: Oxfam)

All U.S. Hispanic workers making under $15 per hour. (Credit: Oxfam)

All U.S. Black/African American workers making under $15 per hour. (Credit: Oxfam)

All U.S. Asian American and American Indian workers making under $15 per hour. (Credit: Oxfam)

All U.S. workers making under $15 per hour. (Credit: Oxfam)

Compared to other states in the report, Nevada was ranked 37th with a higher number of all workers and working women earning less than $15 per hour. Compared to almost every U.S. average by demographic, the state also has a higher percentage of workers making under $15 per hour.

Percentage of workers in Nevada making under $15 per hour compared to the U.S. average. (Credit: Oxfam)

Nevada’s minimum wage is set to increase July 1, and will increase by 75 cent increments every year until July 2024.

Unless otherwise exempted, the wage increase will apply to all Nevada workers. A lower tier of the increase may be applied to employees who have been offered health benefits, while a higher tier must apply to employees who have not been offered benefits.

Below are both tiers of the increases that will be offered each year:

July 2022: $9.50 low tier, $10.50 high tier

July 2023: $10.25 low tier, $11.25 high tier

July 2024: $11.00 low tier, $12.00 high tier

Oxfam America data is sourced from the U.S. Census, specifically the Public Use Microdata Sample (PUMS) from the American Community Survey (ACS), and follows its racial/ethnic classification. The Oxfam Minimum Wage Model sources microdata from the 5-year Census American Community Survey (ACS-PUMS), and employs Current Population Survey (CPS-ORG) March 2021 data as formatted and made available by CEPR.