Allegiant Stadium offers space for private, corporate events

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Allegiant Stadium will not only be the home of the Las Vegas Raiders, its also opening its doors to the private event industry and hopes to attract event planners.

According to a news release, the stadium, which is operated by ASM Global, has more than 10 different event spaces that can accommodate anywhere from 25 people all the way to a full-venue event for 65,000 people.

Among the available spaces is the Coors Light Landing which is the venue’s most highly anticipated location, accommodating up to 2,500 people. There is also the Al Davis Memorial Torch which is in the space next to the 80-foot high lanai doors that overlook the Las Vegas skyline on one side, and the Raiders field on the other and the Credit One Club which offers sideline views of the field.

The company said for the first time in Las Vegas, a company holiday party, welcome reception, awards ceremony, and so much more can be hosted on an NFL football field.