Allergy season ramps up across Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The wind is kicking up all kinds of pollen and grass, and many of you may have reached for the allergy meds.

8 News Now spoke to a lung and allergy specialist who says we are heading into the heart of the season.

It typically starts in February, peaks in the spring, dies in the summer and picks up again in the fall.

The winds can certainly aggravate your itchy eyes, running nose and sneezing. But if you’re a chronic allergy sufferer and cannot seem to get the relief, you need it may be time to consider a blood or skin allergy test.

“The more suffering you have from a pattern of allergies, then you’ve got to get yourself tested rather than just cycling medications — taking this for a month it is not working anymore I’m going to try this — so rather than what we can call crisis management, then we can offer more definitive treatment options,” said Dr. Rick Vinuya of OptumCare Lung and Allergy Care.

Chronic allergies are often at the root of asthma trouble, problems sleeping and headaches.