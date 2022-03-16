LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The official start of spring is just days away and that means trees, and flowers will be in bloom. All of those things can make life rough for an allergy sufferer.

Mulberry and olive trees are the biggest offenders during March and April. Las Vegas also has an allergy season in the fall when weed pollens come out.

For most people with allergies, it means watery eyes, a runny nose, sneezing, and congestion. Doctors say over-the-counter nasal steroids can provide some relief. If that doesn’t help, it may be time to see an allergist.

“Allergies that need to be on medicine on a year-round basis or if there are other symptoms like shortness of breath, wheezing, and cough which could mean asthma caused by the allergies. Or a bad skin condition which could be eczema caused by allergies. Clearly one needs to seek more care,” said Dr. Jjoel Katz, allergy and asthma specialist.

Dr. Katz said a skin test would need to be done to determine what specific allergies a person has and then certain drugs would be prescribed. Some people do shots of what they are allergic to so they build a resistance to the pollen.

Animals can also be affected by allergies. If you notice your pup scratching more than normal or suffering from a runny nose and eyes, it might be allergies.

Their immune systems are just as sensitive as ours and if your pup is having a reaction it’s best to take them to a vet immediately.