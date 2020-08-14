Allegiant Stadium construction worker injured on the job

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — OSHA is investigating after a worker was injured on the job at the Allegiant Stadium site. According to Mortenson/McCarthy — the construction company in charge of the project — the worker was hurt while doing final touch ups on the exterior of the stadium Thursday morning.

Mortenson/McCarthy released the following statement Thursday on the incident:

“Safety is Mortenson | McCarthy’s top priority on this and every project. We are currently investigating a boom lift incident that occurred this morning, where a construction worker completing final touch ups on the exterior at the new Allegiant Stadium required medical attention. The worker was alert and taken to an area hospital for further evaluation. We are currently investigating the cause of this incident.” Eric Grenz, Vice President, Mortenson | McCarthy

Officials say, due to HIPPA requirements, they are not able to provide any more information on the situation.