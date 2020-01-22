Allegiant Stadium tour ahead of the NFL Draft, step inside the new home of the Raiders

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — During the NFL Draft, the Raiders are going to arrange for fans to see and hear about the progress of one of the country’s most unique and newest NFL stadiums.

8 News NOW Sports Director, Chris Maathius, took us behind the scenes with the Stadium’s Director of Development and Operations, Christopher Sotiropulos.

“It’s really just a great testament to the power of this public-private partnership that we’re building this stadium and it’s bringing the power of the NFL here. That this draft is going to have on the resort corridor and the locals, you’ve heard them talk about this being free, it’s really a great event and we cannot be more excited to be a part of it,” said Marc Badain, Raiders President, NFL.

