LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As an eventful year comes to an end, Billboard’s 2022 end-of-the-year Boxscore charts have been released, naming Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas as the No.1 international stadium.

Between Nov. 1, 2021, and Oct. 31, 2022, Allegiant Stadium brought in more than 1 million attendees and grossed $182,503,448. The stadium had a total of 24 shows during Billboard’s reporting period.

Allegiant Stadium was not the only Las Vegas venue to make the end-of-the-year charts with Dolby Live at Park MGM and Resorts World Theatre both making No.1 in their respective categories.

For venues with a 5,001-10,000 capacity, Dolby Live was No.1 drawing in a total of 477,737 attendees and grossing $114,454,081.

Resorts World Theatre was No.1 for venues with a 5,000 or less capacity grossing $55,272,018 and bringing in 326,510 attendees.

MGM Grand Garden ranked No. 3 for venues with a 10,001-15,000 capacity with 399,068 total attendees and grossing $62,695,359.

T-Mobile Area was No. 4 for venues with a 15,001 or more capacity grossing $124,684,713 and drawing in 731,072 attendees.