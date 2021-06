LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It is huge news for all of the wrestling fans in the Las Vegas valley.

On Saturday, the WWE announced “SummerSlam” will be held at Allegiant Stadium this year. The event is scheduled for Saturday, August 21 at 5 p.m.

This is the first time SummerSlam has been held at an NFL stadium.

For more information about ticket sales, CLICK HERE.

SummerSlam will also be available for streaming on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.