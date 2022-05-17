LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Allegiant Stadium will begin in-person recruitment to fill over 1,800 Las Vegas Raiders gameday staff positions on Sunday.

Open positions include roles in hospitality, food service, security, ticketing, customer service, and custodial. The positions would provide staffing during the eight Raiders home games and other sporting and entertainment events played at Allegiant.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old with a valid ID. Interviews will be held on-site upon completion of the application process.

Recruitment events will be held at the stadium from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 22 and Monday, May 23 to fill the new and part-time positions.

This is the first time the hiring event will be inside the stadium. The Raiderettes will also be in attendance, and giveaways will be held throughout the event.

Applicants should be available to work during all eight Raiders home games, UNLV home games, and other events held at the stadium. For more information, visit this link.