Allegiant Stadium to hold in-person recruitment

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Allegiant Stadium will hold weekly, in-person recruitment events to fill several gameday positions for the Las Vegas Raiders 2021 season.

The hiring events will happen every Tuesday from 2:00-6:00 p.m., from Sept. 21 to Oct. 26. Interviews will be held at a location across from Allegiant Stadium.

Available jobs include part-time positions in guest experience, security, parking, custodial, and food & beverage, among others. Hiring partners include The Las Vegas Raiders, Allegiant Stadium, Silver and Black Hospitality, ABM, PATG, ASM Global and S.A.F.E Management.

Those interested in applying are encouraged to attend any of the in-person hiring events located at 5525 Polaris Ave.. Interviews will be held on-site immediately. Applicants must be at least 18 years old to apply.

For more information, please visit AllegiantStadium.com/careers.