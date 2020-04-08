Allegiant Stadium tests outside lights

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some got a sneak peek Tuesday night of what the Allegiant Stadium lights will look like at night.

Construction crews tested lighting on the outside of the building. The $2.5 billion, 65,000-seat stadium, which is under construction, is on track to be completed at the end of July and will be the future home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Raiders are extending their final 2020 season ticket dues into the summer.

Other events, including concerts, will also be staged at the new stadium. Garth Brooks is scheduled to perform on Aug. 22.