Allegiant Stadium still hiring part-time positions

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Allegiant Stadium is still looking for part-time employees to work at the stadium for the Vegas Raiders’ upcoming inaugural season.

The stadium is looking to fill 4,500 part-time jobs in hospitality, food services, security, ticketing, customer service, custodial and a variety of other jobs. Individuals interested in security and food and beverage are highly encouraged to apply.

More information on the available jobs and how to apply can be found at this website. T

With preseason games kicking off on Thursday, Aug. 27, applicants should be available to work all Las Vegas Raiders home games as well as other various sporting and entertainment events at Allegiant Stadium.

As part of its CBS affiliation, KLAS-TV 8 will continue to carry more Raiders regular season football than any other station in the Las Vegas market.