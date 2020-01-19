Allegiant Stadium releases parking, transportation plan

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The parking situation is still being worked out at Allegiant Stadium. The Stadium has released what they call their “Parking and Transportation Plan.” About $50 million has been used to find parking solutions.

The plan advises visitors to use the Raiders and Allegiant Stadium mobile app to find parking.

There will be about 25,000 parking spaces near Allegiant Stadium, including 15,000 within walking distance. There’s a minimum of 7,000 spaces for tailgating, including 5,000 within walking distance.

There will be an additional 2,000 spaces at the Warm Springs park and shuttle lot, as well.

Parking passes are expected to go on sale this spring.

