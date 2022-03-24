LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Allegiant Stadium was ranked first in overall game day satisfaction, according to the weekly independent survey Voice of the Fan.

Voice of the Fan surveys those who attend the NFL games of all 32 teams. According to the survey, the Jan. 9 game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers brought in the highest rankings of any Raiders game of the regular reason, with 94% overall event satisfaction.

The stadium also ranked first in expected feelings of safety related to COVID-19, the actual feeling of safety, “know before you go” communications, mobile ticketing, security, and game day staff.

Additionally, fans highly ranked the ease of attending games and accessing the stadium.

The Raiders Game Day Express is a bus service in partnership with the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC), and was an initiative to help improve the ease of arrival to games. The express directly transports fans to and from the stadium from five locations across the valley.