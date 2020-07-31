Allegiant Stadium permit issued by Clark County hours before official completion

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the clock counts down to July 31 — the date widely publicized as the completion date for Allegiant Stadium — Clark County has issued a Certificate of Occupancy.

In a tweet on Thursday, the county said the temporary certificate allows for full occupancy of all parts of the stadium after a 2 1/2-year construction schedule.

The recent cancellation of NFL preseason games and the postponement of a Garth Brooks concert mean the first event at the stadium will be a Monday Night Football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 21.

