Allegiant Stadium permit issued by Clark County hours before official completion

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the clock counts down to July 31 — the date widely publicized as the completion date for Allegiant Stadium — Clark County has issued a Certificate of Occupancy.

In a tweet on Thursday, the county said the temporary certificate allows for full occupancy of all parts of the stadium after a 2 1/2-year construction schedule.

#ClarkCounty has issued a temporary Certificate of Occupancy for @AllegiantStadm. The new certificate allows for full occupancy of all areas of the #stadium. Tomorrow marks substantial completion of construction after 2 1/2 years of work.#Vegas – Photo courtesy @reviewjournal. pic.twitter.com/GBJxCQkBJE — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) July 30, 2020

The recent cancellation of NFL preseason games and the postponement of a Garth Brooks concert mean the first event at the stadium will be a Monday Night Football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 21.