Allegiant Stadium parking concerns are still the cause of frustration for spectators

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Allegiant Stadium packed the house with over 61,000 fans in attendance for the Concacaf Gold Cup Final on Sunday, but traffic and parking conditions still seemed to be the issue of the night.

Many are concerned that it’s only going to get worse when the Raiders football team takes to the field and starts playing for fans again.

Jess Magdefrau and Remko Rinkema attended Sunday night’s game and say the disfunction was too much, “It just seemed like they were underprepared for a group of people that large, which is just really absurd,” said Rinkema. “We had about four Ubers cancel on us and I’m assuming it was because they found out where we were at, and they didn’t want to deal with that traffic,” said Magdefrau.

From not enough staff to handle the traffic flow to cars cutting in line and ignoring the detour signs, it wasn’t an easy process getting into the venue.

Clark County Commissioner, Michael Naft says there is room for improvement, but like any new venue, it will take some time.

“This is a brand-new stadium,” Naft shared. “Both personnel from law enforcement who are on the ground helping with traffic control to county staff needs to be upgraded and most prominently stadium staff whose job it is to help direct people in; They are all getting continuously trained.”

Scott Parker who wasn’t at the game, but at the Garth Brooks concert a couple of weekends before says the chaos he experienced at that concert was enough to make him hesitant about returning to the stadium.

“It has made me think twice about going because I am a little bit concerned about parking on how expensive it is,” he said. “We have logistic problems with trying to get dropped off and picked up in the zone that they designated for us, so yes it deters me,” Parker told 8 news now.

As for the Raiders games this fall, Naft says there will be a two-dollar bus service starting on Saturday, Aug. 14, when the pre-season opener begins.

“We worked with the RTC and they launched the raiders express route,” Naft shared. “Those are routes that launch from all different corners of the valley and those are going to be on game day and that is one reason I am optimistic about the game day experience.”

On Saturday, Aug. 14, the bus service will begin at 2:30 p.m. and run every 30 minutes with the last bus departing for Allegiant Stadium at 5 p.m.

For other home games that begin at 1:05 p.m. or 1:25 p.m., Game Day Express service will begin at 9:30 a.m. and run every 30 minutes with the last bus departing at noon.

The five locations from which Game Day Express service will operate include:

Route 605 – Summerlin Game Day Express: Red Rock Casino Resort Spa

Route 606 – Green Valley Game Day Express: Green Valley Ranch Resort Casino & Spa

Route 607 – Centennial Hills Game Day Express: Santa Fe Station Hotel & Casino

Route 609 – East Side Game Day Express: Boulder Station Hotel & Casino

Route 612 – West Henderson Game Day Express: M Resort Spa Casino

As for mask-wearing that was another big concern from Sunday.

Several fans were seen maskless, and Naft says the stadium quote,” Definitely needs to step up the enforcement of masking in the stadium.”

Naft says he has already been in touch with officials on what they need to do moving forward.