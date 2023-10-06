LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, is now being fully powered by 100% renewable energy, the stadium announced Friday.

With this announcement, Allegiant Stadium is now the first NFL stadium powered exclusively by renewable energy. The Raiders’ upcoming home game against the Green Bay Packers on Monday, Oct. 9 will be the first NFL game to be fully operated by renewable power.

“The Las Vegas Raiders are proud to set the bar in sustainability not only for the NFL but for sports around the world,” Raiders president Sandra Douglass Morgan said. “We have a responsibility to our fans, players, community, and planet to tackle sustainability head-on and set a new standard for sustainability in sports. Our reach and impact extend far beyond the game.”

Working with NV Energy, the Raiders and Allegiant Stadium have strived to conserve energy usage at events held at the stadium. By using 100% renewable energy, the stadium’s environmental footprint and energy use costs will be reduced.

According to NV Energy, the renewable energy solution they identified guarantees cost stability now and for years to come for the stadium. The renewable power is produced within Nevada and serves the stadium and other NV Energy customers.

“This project is emblematic of our commitment to meeting our customers’ unique energy needs and identifying an innovative path forward to meet the Raiders’ and Allegiant Stadium’s vision of being the first NFL team and stadium powered by all renewable energy,” Doug Cannon, NV Energy president and CEO said. “This renewable energy project is a win for the environment and demonstrates NV Energy’s ongoing commitment to powering Nevada with more sustainable energy.”

In addition to renewable energy, other sustainability initiatives from Allegiant Stadium include: