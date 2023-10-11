LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – It’s a big milestone for Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders as it becomes the first NFL stadium to be powered by 100% renewable energy.

The Raiders second home game of the 2023 season against the Green Bay Packers marked the first game to be fully operated by sustainable power.

President of the Las Vegas Raiders Sandra Douglass Morgan, said the green initiatives have been in the works from when the stadium was first constructed and they can’t do it without the help of NV Energy.

Sandra Douglass Morgan speaks during a news conference announcing her as the new president of the Las Vegas Raiders NFL football team on Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

“It’s incredibly important when people understand that when they come to a game, they know the Raiders are doing the best they can for the community and for our planet. With respect to our private events, the Allegiant stadium team has done an incredible job offering people different options to reduce their carbon footprint,” explained Douglass Morgan. “All of the solar power that’s actually being generated to help the stadium is actually generated here locally in Nevada and obviously what Allegiant stadium doesn’t use, other Nevada energy suppliers are going to be able to access that as well.”

It all starts at the top, with an energy-efficient roof for optimized lighting and electrical system, all the way down to tracking water management.

“Our Raiders field grass clippings and waste diversion, food scrap collection and cigarette waste collection, which is truly a one-of-a-kind program that was initiated here with the Las Vegas Raiders team,” Douglass Morgan said.

On average, 11,000 pounds of food scraps are collected per large stadium event which is then sent to local farms as livestock feed.

Allegiant is the first NFL stadium to operate 100% on renewable energy (Las Vegas Raiders)

With the addition of a biomass machine, all grass clippings are turned into compost on-site. Over 160,000 pounds of grass clippings have been recycled.

From the inside out, landscaping also includes desert-friendly plants.

“For the Raiders to be on the world stage, with respect to hosting the Super Bowl here, all of these initiatives we’ve been working on so hard to put in place is something now the entire world can benefit from and see,” Douglass Morgan added.

Now 29% of the total energy used at the stadium comes from renewable energy sources such as solar, geothermal, hydroelectric, and wind.

According to Allegiant Stadium, the percentage exceeds Nevada’s Renewable Energy Source Mandate.

