The exterior of Allegiant Stadium appears in Las Vegas on Nov. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/John McCoy, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Allegiant Stadium has announced that it will begin recruitment efforts to fill more than 2500 staff positions, starting Monday, May 22.

Recruitment events will be held at Allegiant Stadium from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on May 22, and from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on May 23.

According to a press release, more than 2500 part-time gameday and event staff positions will be available. This includes roles in retail, food service, security, ticketing, guest service, and more, during Las Vegas Raiders home games as well as other events held in the venue.

Applicants are encouraged to attend the in-person recruitment events and must be at least 18 years old. Applicants should bring a valid ID.

Interested applicants should be available to work all ten Las Vegas Raiders home games, UNLV home games as well as various other sporting and entertainment events at Allegiant Stadium. Applicants may also have the opportunity to work during Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11, 2024.

Interviews will be held on-site immediately after applicants complete the application process.

Hiring partners include The Las Vegas Raiders, Silver and Black Hospitality, Parking and Transportation Group Las Vegas, ASM Global, ABM, and S.A.F.E. Management.