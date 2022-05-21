LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Allegiant Stadium will be hosting hiring events on Sunday, May 21, and Monday, May 22, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The hiring events are in-person and will take place at Allegiant Stadium. More than 18,000 part-time game day and event positions are available, including hospitality, food services, security, ticketing, parking, customer service, custodial and more, across six different employers including the Las Vegas Raiders, Silver & Black Hospitality, ABM, PATG-LV, S.A.F.E. Management and ASM Global.

Those planning on attending the event must have a valid ID and be at least 18-years-old.

For more information, visit this link.