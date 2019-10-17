Allegiant Stadium construction on budget and on schedule

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Allegiant Stadium is 288 days away from opening, and everything is on schedule and on budget. They’re spending $3 million a day to keep the project on schedule.

They’ve got 1,600 workers with all sorts of trade skills working on the $2 billion facility.

Next week the stainless-steel cables will slowly he hoisted and stretched across the top.

On Wednesday, we met with Chief Operating Officer Don Webb, and he gave us an update on the black glass and ribbonry that is being put into place. There are over 8,000 panes of glass, but it’s the ribbonry that is interesting. It will provide a special feature, especially at night.

“There’s an embedded light element that runs all the way around the building so that the ribbons especially at night will really pop,” Webb said. “There are 8,100 pieces of glass on this stadium. All of them have a designed tint to cut down on the solar to help us control the temperature a little bit.”

The Raiders are also testing four different types of natural grass for the stadium. The raiders have already purchased the grass for the practice facility in Henderson; it’s being taken care of in central California right now.