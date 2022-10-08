LAS VEGAS — No. 16 Brigham Young is trying to stay in the hunt for a New Year’s Six bowl bid in its meeting Saturday against unranked Notre Dame at Allegiant Stadium.

Kickoff is 4:30 p.m. (KLAS, Channel 8).

Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman said he had bed checks Friday at 8:30 p.m. sharp before Saturday’s matchup.

Cougars coach Kalani Sitake said the team’s usual protocols will be in place, including a curfew, while he’ll have his players staying nowhere near the temptation of the Strip. His team was housed at Lake Las Vegas.

The game is crucial to both teams in different ways. The Irish (2-2) are trying not to dip below .500 and BYU (4-1) is chasing that New Year’s Six bowl bid.