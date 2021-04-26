Allegiant Stadium begins virtual recruitment for Raiders gameday staff

Allegiant Stadium before an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Allegiant Stadium is looking to hire more than 2,000 part-time gameday staff for the Las Vegas Raiders 2021 season. It is now accepting applications through its virtual recruitment website.

The 2,200 positions include roles in hospitality, food service, security, ticketing, customer service, custodial, and several other departments, during the nine home games played at the stadium.

The Las Vegas Raiders, Allegiant Stadium, and partnering vendors are working closely with those who received job offers during last season’s virtual recruitment efforts to fill previously secured positions for this season. They will look to new applicants to fill the additional part-time jobs that are now available.

Interested individuals can visit the application site to apply or find more information.

“We are excited to recruit a diverse and winning team to help make the experience at Allegiant Stadium the best it can be,” said Las Vegas Raiders’ President Marc Badain. “These additional jobs will help support economic growth in our local community, while providing exciting and unique job opportunities for individuals with diverse experiences and backgrounds.”

Allegiant Stadium says all individuals will receive a confirmation email when applications are successfully submitted on the website. Depending on position, recruiters will contact qualified applicants to arrange interviews or to discuss next steps.

Interested individuals should be available to work all Las Vegas Raiders home games as well as other various sporting and entertainment events, including UNLV Football games.