Allegiant Stadium: 7 confirmed COVID-19 cases at project site to date

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Four more people working at the Allegiant Stadium construction site have tested positive for coronavirus, according to a statement from the company building the stadium. A total of seven workers have now tested positive to date.

The workers on site are now required to wear face coverings, according to Mortenson-McCarthy, the joint venture in charge of the project. These changes started the week of April 20.

The joint venture also said they have implemented “an on-site permit process for project partners… increased monitoring” and have also “shifted certain work activities to a night shift in an effort to reduce congestion” as additional measures for those working on the $2.5 billion, 65,000-seat stadium.

The following statement was released Tuesday:

Mortenson/McCarthy’s highest priority is the health and safety of our team members, project partners and the community. Since the onset of COVID-19, more than 4000 craft workers and various trade partners and vendors have been on site and the project has experienced a total of 7 confirmed positive cases to date. All cases were limited in contact with others on site pursuant to strict social distancing protocols in place. We continue to collaborate with local labor groups and take immediate precautions to minimize the risk of coronavirus transmission. Starting the week of April 20, additional health and safety measures were added on the project. Face coverings are now required for all workers and site visitors; we have implemented an on-site permit process for project partners that details additional controls and safeguards for work completed on site; we have increased monitoring to further ensure compliance amongst all workers and we have also shifted certain work activities to a night shift in an effort to reduce congestion within certain areas of the project. We continue to follow guidance on COVID-19 issued by the CDC along with local, state, and federal

authorities. Our team will implement changes and adjustments as needed or identified to help protect everyone on the Allegiant Stadium project Mortenson-McCarthy/Allegiant Stadium

Mortenson-McCarthy announced the third case at the site on April 17.

Construction progress photo of Allegiant Stadium taken on Friday, April 24