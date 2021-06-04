Allegiant offers nonstop flights to Jackson Hole starting at $44

File – In this May 9, 2013, file photo, two Allegiant Air jets taxi at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. Federal safety regulators want to fine Allegiant Air more than $715,000, saying the discount airline failed to properly fix an engine that put out hotter-than-normal exhaust fumes. Allegiant says that it followed a procedure approved by the manufacturer and the government. (AP Photo/David Becker, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Allegiant is offering fares as low as $44 to Jackson Hole Airport in Wyoming as the company launches its new nonstop route from McCarran International Airport. Tickets must be purchased by June 6 for travel by Aug. 16.

The new nonstop route will operate twice weekly. Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found at Allegiant.com.

“We’re thrilled to offer our customers a new route to one of the nation’s most popular outdoor destinations, Jackson Hole,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue and planning.

“As vacation travel re-emerges, locals will love having an affordable option to connect them to all of the outdoor activities and attractions that Jackson Hole has to offer – without the hassle of connections or layovers.”

Seats and dates are limited and fares are not available on all flights.

For more details, optional services and baggage fees, visit Allegiant.com.