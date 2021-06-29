Allegiant offers bargain fare to Amarillo as new nonstop flight announced

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new nonstop flight to Amarillo, Texas, is being offered by Allegiant, whit an introductory one-way fare as low as $39.

The flight from McCarran International Airport to Amarillo’s Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport will begin on Oct. 14.

The new route will operate twice weekly. Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found at Allegiant.com.

The bargain fare is only available for purchase June 29-30, and travel must occur before Jan. 2, 2022. Seats and dates are limited and fares are not available on all flights.

“More than ever, travelers are enjoying our unique brand of air travel: nonstop flights that get you to your destination without the hassle of layovers or connections,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant senior vice president of revenue and planning. “Las Vegas locals will appreciate having an ultra-low-cost option for a getaway to experience all that this great Texas destination has to offer.”