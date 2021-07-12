Allegiant ‘Nightmare’: Concertgoers talk issues with stadium parking, transport

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Those who attended Garth Brooks’ concert at Allegiant Stadium this last Saturday describe the parking and transport to and from the venue as a “nightmare.” Some say they may not go back until after changes are made.

“I just feel like it wasn’t as prepared as it should have been,” said concertgoer Maggie Walker.

She had been waiting to see Brooks in concert since she was a little girl. That excitement quickly turned to frustration when she had to abandon her ride to the concert due to major traffic and little direction from workers.

“We got out on the freeway and started walking to the event center,” she told 8 News Now. “It took, it was about two miles.”

Walker took video, showing a swarm of people walking on Hacienda Avenue. She says it didn’t help there was record-breaking heat.

“I saw two ladies having to be taken by stretcher, walked to an ambulance, because they were passing out from the heat,” she recounted.

Fans that drove describe waiting for more than an hour in line for parking. Those getting dropped off say there was not a designated area, even for those with handicap access, like Raymond Kovitz.

“I stopped 20 times over along the way,” he shared, “Whatever I could rest against to continue forward another feet or two.”

The issues caught the attention of Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft, who tells us he met with police, fire and public works.

“No doubt that the traffic issues are ones we have to learn from,” he said.

Moving forward, Naft notes the stadium will work on traffic control, signage and how they’re communicating to attendees.

“We want this to be a fun experience for people, and certainly the stadium wants people to come back again and again,” he said. “Part of doing that is making sure they have a fun experience and that it’s not dreadful to come and go from the stadium.”

Multiple large events are planned for this summer, including an international soccer event and Guns N’ Roses concert. Naft says they plan to put tents along Hacienda and have water available as people walk over.