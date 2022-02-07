Allegiant names new CEO; longtime CEO to head airline’s board

File – In this May 9, 2013, file photo, two Allegiant Air jets taxi at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. Federal safety regulators want to fine Allegiant Air more than $715,000, saying the discount airline failed to properly fix an engine that put out hotter-than-normal exhaust fumes. Allegiant says that it followed a procedure approved by the manufacturer and the government. (AP Photo/David Becker, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After 20 years at the helm of Allegiant Travel Company, Maurice J. Gallagher Jr., the chairman and chief executive officer will step down and assume the role of executive chairman of the board the company announced Monday.

According to a news release, the company president John Redmond will take on the role of CEO starting June 1, 2022.

Prior to joining Allegiant’s board in 2007, Redmond spent three decades in the hotel and resort industry including serving as the president and CEO of MGM Grand Resorts.

“As a fifteen-year Allegiant board member, and president of the company since 2016, no one understands the vision and strategic direction of Allegiant better than John. In truth, John’s promotion to CEO, and my step to executive chairman simply formalizes title changes that have been working in practice for the last several years. I am confident under his leadership, Allegiant will continue to remain atop the industry in profitability, innovation, and customer excellence and I look forward to supporting John and the company in my new role.,” Gallagher said.

When Gallagher took control of the Las Vegas-based Allegiant in 2001, it had one airplane and was emerging from bankruptcy. The company now has 110 aircraft and flies to more than 130 U.S. cities.