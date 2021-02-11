Allegiant introduces 4 new nonstop destinations with special one-way fares

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Allegiant is introducing nonstop routes to four U.S. cities with one-way fares starting as low as $36 through April 14.

The introductory one-way fares are not available on all flights, and seats and dates are limited.

The new routes:

Spokane, Washington via Spokane International Airport – beginning Feb. 11, 2021 with fares as low as $53 each way.

Orange County, California via John Wayne Airport – beginning Feb. 18, 2021 with fares as low as $36 each way.

Asheville, North Carolina via Asheville Regional Airport – beginning Mar. 4, 2021 with fares as low as $93 each way.

Flint, Michigan via Flint Bishop International Airport – beginning Mar. 4, 2021 with fares as low as $71 each way.

The new nonstop routes from McCarran International Airport will operate twice weekly. More details are available at Allegiant.com.

Flights must be purchased by Feb. 14, 2021, for travel by April 14, 2021.