LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Allegiant Air confirmed Friday evening that flights between Reno and Las Vegas — and all service to Reno — will end on Jan. 7, 2024.

“Please know this decision was not made lightly but is unavoidable at this time,” Allegiant spokesman Andrew Porrello told 8 News Now.

Porrello said the decision was based on factors including equipment and crew, “including demand and available crew to staff the flights as well as external factors including competitive capacity and costs.”

The airline’s last flight to Reno-Tahoe International Airport will be on Jan. 7, and the company will continue to assess current and past markets and adjust service accordingly, Porrello said in an email.

“We began service at RNO in 2013. We’re grateful to the Reno community for supporting Allegiant, and to the airport for their partnership over the years, but at this time we are ending service to RNO,” Porrello said.

Allegiant is the seventh-biggest carrier at Harry Reid International Airport, carrying just over 2 million passengers so far this year through the end of November. That ranks below Frontier Airlines and just above Alaska Airlines.

The airline is described in the industry as an ultra-low cost airline. It focuses on discounted leisure travel.