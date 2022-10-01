LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas-based travel company, Allegiant announced on Friday a $100,000 donation to the American Red Cross as the nonprofit provides critical disaster relief to communities in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

The company has also activated an online giving platform to encourage anyone wishing to make an immediate donation to the American Red Cross. To donate, click here.

American Red Cross has more than 500 volunteers in the hardest-hit in Florida providing lifesaving assistance including shelter, food, water, and other relief supplies for more than 60,00 victims affected by Hurricane Ian.

Hundreds of evacuation centers have opened providing shelter to more than 10,00 people displaced by Ian.

“Our hearts are with everyone grappling with the destruction carved out by Hurricane Ian. As we confront difficult days ahead, we cannot forget the incredible resiliency that has been demonstrated by the people of Florida. Time and time again, we have seen first responders, volunteers, Allegiant team members, and entire communities step up to help. With this donation, we hope to make a difference to Florida residents impacted by this storm.” John Redmond, Allegiant CEO

The American Red Cross anticipates a great need for additional volunteers in the next 30 to 60 days. For more information on volunteering, visit this website. In addition, people are asked to participate in community blood drives during this time of urgent need for donors. To schedule an appointment to give blood, click here.

For those who know someone affected by Hurricane Ian or have been personally affected and are in need of a safe place to go, you can find more information for open Red Cross shelters on redcross.org, the Red Cross emergency app, or by calling 1-800-REDCROSS (800-733-2767).