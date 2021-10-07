Allegiant announces non-stops to cities in Florida, Texas with special $39 fare

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Allegiant is offering special fares as low as $39 as it announces new non-stop flights to Destin, Florida, and Amarillo, Texas.

Flights must be purchased by Oct. 9 (Saturday) for travel by Jan. 16 to qualify for the special fare.

Book flights at Allegiant.com.

The new flights will operate twice weekly.

Destin is a Gulf Coast city in northwest Florida, just west of Panama City. Beaches, boardwalks and an aquarium park are among its top attractions.

“Las Vegas is one of the most popular destinations in Allegiant’s network. And Destin is, too. It makes sense to connect these two cities with our unique brand of travel: low-cost, nonstop flights without the hassle of layovers or connections,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue and planning. “Adding a route to Amarillo will make travel a lot more convenient for rodeo fans living in both cities.”

Amarillo is also known for the Cadillac Ranch, a public art installation created in 1974 and listed as a Route 66 attraction. Amarillo is in the Texas panhandle, about midway between Albuquerque and Oklahoma City.

Seats and dates are limited and fares are not available on all flights.