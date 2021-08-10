Allegiant announces non-stop flights from Las Vegas to Florida

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Allegiant Airlines announced non-stop flights from Las Vegas to Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport in Florida starting in October.

The new route which begins Oct. 7, 2021 is part of a 22-route expansion across the company’s network to warmer climates during the fall and winter seasons.

“A hallmark of Allegiant’s service is to connect travelers to warmer destinations where they can enjoy a variety of outdoor leisure activities,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue and network planning.

Allegiant is offering a special introductory one-way fare of $39 from Las Vegas to Destin-Fort Walton but the flight must be purchased by Aug. 11, 2021 for travel by May 17, 2022.