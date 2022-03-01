LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Allegiant announced a new nonstop seasonal route to Florida on Tuesday as part of a three-route expansion across the airline’s network.

Beginning the service in May, the airline will be offering one-way fares on the new routes as low as $49.

The airline’s full network expansion includes these cities:

Las Vegas via Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) to Sanford, Florida via Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB) — begins May 27.

Idaho Falls, Idaho via Idaho Falls Regional Airport (IDA) to Orange County, California via John Wayne Airport (SNA) — begins May 18.

Des Moines, Iowa via Des Moines International Airport (DSM) to Newark, New Jersey via Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) — begins May 20.

Seats and dates are limited and one-way fares are not available on all flights, and flights must be purchased by Mar. 2 for travel by Nov. 15. For more details, visit this link.

“These new routes are starting just in time for summer vacation and will give customers more affordable, convenient options to get to iconic destinations in southern California, New York and Las Vegas without the hassle of layovers or connections,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue and planning.