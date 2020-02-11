Allegiant announces new nonstop services to Las Vegas from 3 cities

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Allegiant announced Tuesday that they will be expanding services to Las Vegas’ McCarran International Airport from three cities. The company, based in Las Vegas, is offering one-way fares on the new routes for as low as $43 to celebrate the new nonstop services.

The new seasonal routes to McCarran include:

San Diego, California via San Diego International Airport (SAN) – beginning June 3, 2020 with one-way fares as low as $43.

via San Diego International Airport (SAN) – beginning June 3, 2020 with one-way fares as low as $43. Fort Wayne, Indiana via Fort Wayne International Airport (FWA)– beginning June 4, 2020 with one-way fares as low as $69.

via Fort Wayne International Airport (FWA)– beginning June 4, 2020 with one-way fares as low as $69. Tucson, Arizona via Tucson International Airport (TUS) – beginning June 5, 2020 with one-way fares as low as $49.

The new nonstop routes will operate twice a week, and the San Diego route will operate six times per week. Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found only at Allegiant.com.