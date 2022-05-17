LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Allegiant Airlines announced Tuesday it’s offering new nonstop flights between Las Vegas and Provo, Utah beginning Aug. 18.

The Las Vegas-based air carrier is offering an introductory one-way fare of $29 if you book a flight by Thursday, May 19, and fly before Jan. 26, 2023.

Allegiant is also offering new routes from Provo to the following locations:

San Diego (Aug. 18)

Portland, Oregon (Sept. 2)

Sanford, Florida (Dec. 15)

The airline is also starting service between Akron, Ohio and Sanford, Florida; Akron, Ohio and Fort Lauderdale, Florida; and Akron, Ohio and Sarasota, Florida. Those flights begin in the fall.