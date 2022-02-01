Allegiant announces 9 new non-stop routes

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas-based Allegiant Airlines announced nine new non-stop routes on Tuesday. Service will begin to the new routes in the spring. The airline is offering special fares as low as $39 one-way.

The new routes will be to various cities in and out of Austin, Texas, Nashville, Tennessee, San Diego, California, Orange County, California, and Savannah, Georgia.

“We’re thrilled to kick off 2022 with a network expansion in twelve of our markets,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue and planning. “These new routes will grow our presence in Austin, where we recently opened a base, while connecting travelers in some of the smaller cities we serve to several popular vacation destinations such as Nashville, Savannah, Roanoke and San Diego.”