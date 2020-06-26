Allegiant Airlines will require face masks during all phases of travel starting July 2

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Allegiant Airlines is toughening up its requirements regarding face masks. The company will require customers to wear face masks while at the ticket counter, in the gate area, during boarding and throughout their flight.

According to a news release from Allegiant Travel Company, the new policy goes into effect July 2 is is designed to bring an extra layer of protection to customers, crew and team members.

“We have found that the vast majority of customers wear masks as a standard practice, but this update adds a layer of assurance and addresses customer needs as communities re-open. We had hoped to see a federal mandate to require face masks, so that all airlines could be uniform in their approach, to avoid customer confusion, and to aid enforcement. In the absence of that, we are taking this next needed step in our own policy,” said Allegiant Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Scott Sheldon.

Customers can use their own mask or one will provided to them when they receive a health and safety kit which is given to all passengers.

Children under the age of 2 are exempt from the rule as well as people with disabilities or documented medical conditions.

The company said passengers will be allowed to remove the mask briefly to eat and drink.

Passengers can also request to be notified if their booked flight exceeds 65% capacity and can rebook on another flight.