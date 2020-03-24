Allegiant Air to reduce flight schedule ‘significantly’ amid coronavirus outbreak

File – In this May 9, 2013, file photo, two Allegiant Air jets taxi at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. Federal safety regulators want to fine Allegiant Air more than $715,000, saying the discount airline failed to properly fix an engine that put out hotter-than-normal exhaust fumes. Allegiant says that it followed a procedure approved by the manufacturer and the government. (AP Photo/David Becker, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Allegiant Air told their customers Monday that they will be reducing their flight schedule “significantly” due to the impact coronavirus has had across the nation.

The domestic airline is headquartered in Las Vegas and says the recent cancellations of events and closure of popular destinations around the country has caused the decrease in flights.

Allegiant says the coronavirus outbreak is forcing them to take steps to maintain financial stability, but they are still “working to preserve flights where [they] are able.”

“We thank you for your understanding as those reductions continue. As always, if you are booked with us, we will let you know immediately should there be a change to your scheduled flight, and work with you on all available options.” Scott Sheldon, Allegiant’s Chief Operating Officer

The airline says it is in constant contact with the CDC, World Health Organization and other authorities, and is following all current guidance.

In addition to extra cleaning procedures, Allegiant is now treating all aircraft with “an advanced protectant solution which creates a microscopic film shown to kill any virus, germ or bacteria coming into contact with a treated surface.”

The airline says the product is safe and effective.

Allegiant is continuing to allow customers to change their travel plans without being charged a fee.

For more information and the latest updates, you can visit Allegiant’s COVID-19 information page here.