Allegiant Air to provide masks, gloves and wipes to passengers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Allegiant Air is now joining other airlines in adding more safety measures by offering masks to its passengers.

In an email sent to customers Sunday, the airline, headquartered in Las Vegas, announced a new health and safety program.

Beginning this week, Allegiant will provide personal health and safety kits to every passenger that boards their flights.

Kits include:

single-use face mask

pair of non-latex disposable gloves

cleaning wipes

Crew members will also be required to wear masks on board.

The announcement comes after other airlines, such as JetBlue, announced earlier in the week that they would require their passengers to wear masks.

“Our commitment to you includes cleaning and disinfecting our aircraft to the highest possible standard, exceeding guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and from Airbus, our aircraft manufacturer. And we don’t just clean — we protect all surfaces, routinely treating our planes with an advanced antimicrobial protectant that kills viruses, germs and bacteria on contact for 14 days.” Scott Sheldon, Allegiant Chief Operating Officer

The airline also notes the air quality and purity in their aircrafts exceeds HEPA standards due to a state-of-the-art VOC filtration.

Back in March, Allegiant Air announced the reduction of their flight schedule “significantly” due to the impact coronavirus had had across the nation.

“The coming weeks and months will undoubtedly bring many changes, as communities across the country begin the process of safely re-opening, and events and occasions we’ve all been looking forward to are rescheduled. As your plans develop, please know we’ll be with you on your journey, seeing you safely on your way.“ Scott Sheldon, Allegiant Chief Operating Officer

To learn more about Allegiant’s health and safety measures, please CLICK HERE.