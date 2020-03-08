Allegiant Air reassures passengers amid coronavirus concerns

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Allegiant Air, headquartered in Las Vegas, says they are monitoring COVID-19, but are not canceling or changing their flight schedule.

International carriers and airlines that have international connecting flights have had restrictions placed on them. Allegiant, on the other hand, is strictly a domestic airline and has not been notified of any restrictions from the FAA or other agencies and experts following the impact of coronavirus.

The airline’s CEO is emailing customers and said in a statement, in part:

“We are in continuous contact with the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Department of Homeland Security/TSA, Department of Transportation/FAA and other agencies and experts, closely monitoring the situation and current guidance regarding travel. Allegiant is a domestic airline with all nonstop flights and we do not have any international connecting flights. Domestic airlines, unlike international carriers, have not had any restrictions placed on them. We remain committed to serving you, our valued customer. To this point we have not made any changes to our schedule. As always, we will let you know immediately should there be any changes to a flight you are booked on.”

Allegiant also said if passengers would like to change their travel plans, they can do so without being charged a fee.

Other airlines, including JetBlue and United Airlines, are suspending change and cancellation fees for new flights through certain time periods due to evolving coronavirus concerns.