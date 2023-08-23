LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Allegiant Airline passengers headed to Harry Reid International Airport are advised to arrive at least three hours before their scheduled departure.

The airline posted the advisory on its social media page X (formerly known as Twitter) on Wednesday morning and cited a recent system update as the reason behind it.

Allegiant encouraged passengers set to travel between Wednesday and Thursday to be aware of the issue.

“If you are traveling in the next 24 hours and you are not able to check in for your flight and/or access your boarding pass, our team can assist you at the Allegiant ticket counter when you arrive at the airport,” the airline stated in its post on X.

Additional information for traveling passengers can be found on the Allegiant Airline website.