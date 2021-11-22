Alleged robber’s fingerprints, unique style led to his arrest

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police dubbed him the “rack, rob, and roll robber” for his unique style during a series of robberies in the Las Vegas valley earlier this month.

Ricardo Demby is facing five counts of robbery with a deadly weapon and five counts of burglary with a deadly weapon.

According to his arrest report, police were able to connect Demby to five robberies after matching his fingerprints to fingerprints found at one of the robbery scenes. Demby is accused of committing five robberies from Nov. 6 through Nov. 13 at the following locations:

11/6 Oasis Laundromat ($240 – $250)

11/8 Cricket Wireless ($200)

11/9 Buena Nutrician ($480)

11/11 Binions gift shop ($100)

11/13 Metro PCS ($300)

“During the series of robberies, the suspect has used a semi-automatic handgun that has a black handle and silver slide. The suspect has worn different outfits while committing the robberies, but his actions and mannerisms have been consistent. The suspect has racked the firearm in several robberies and has held the firearm in a unique manner,” the report stated.

According to the report, Demby “holds the firearm with his right hand and his left hand is under the barrel with his thumb up.”

Demby was taken into custody on Nov. 17 at the Fremont Hotel and Casino. The report said he was wearing clothing that matched clothing worn in some of the robberies. A gun matching one used in all five robberies was found next to Demby.

Demby did not make any statements to police except to request a lawyer.