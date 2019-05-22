Alleged impaired driver kills one California man, injures another

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A suspected DUI crash has rocked a California family after one man was left dead, and the other was seriously injured. The wreck occurred Sunday morning at the intersection of Craig and Rainbow.

Police say 29-year-old Jayson Salzman ran a red light, hitting the car the two brothers were in. Fifty-five-year-old Scott Fix died.

His brother, 54-year-old Ron Fix, is still in the hospital fighting for his life.

The two men were in tow celebrating Scott’s birthday.

8 News NOW Reporter Sally Jaramillo spoke with the Fix family. They said the men were just a few blocks away from a relatives house when the crash happened.

The family says Scott, who was engaged to be married, is from Kern County.

His brother Ron is from Laguna Niguel, California.

Police say shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday 29-year-old Jayson Salzman ran a red light at Craig and Rainbow hitting Scott’s car. Scott was driving, and Ron was in the passenger’s seat.

Evidence at the scene, as well as video footage, shows Salzman was also speeding and suspected of being under the influence. 8 News NOW spoke to neighbors who live in the area.

One woman tells me this intersection is dangerous, but driving under the influence is unacceptable.

“This town is a 24-hour liquor town, and because of these accidents you know our insurance go up constantly; the one who doesn’t get in the accident like me, we get penalized,” said Helen Mollet, lives near the intersection where the crash occurred.

Salzman was arrested for DUI and reckless driving. 8 News Now also learned Salzman was charged with reckless driving back in 2014. According to Salzman’s Facebook page, which has since been deleted, his birthday was Saturday.

Salzman is expected in court Wednesday.