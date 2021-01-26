Alleged dognappers face numerous charges in bulldog puppy case

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two men accused of stealing three bulldog puppies are facing robbery and burglary charges.

The trio of puppies was safely returned to their owner in a northeast Las Vegas neighborhood Monday, hours after the alleged armed robbery.

(Photo credit: LVMPD)

According to the arrest reports for Chey Rose and Lawrence Warfield, both showed up at the home under the guise of wanting to pay $4,000 for a puppy. When a friend of the dog’s owner went to retrieve the puppy, Warfield head butted the owner, pulled out a handgun and demanded that he be given three puppies.

Rose, who knew the owner of the puppies, was with Warfield. The two men fled with the puppies and fired a gunshot into the air, the report said.

The owner, who drove after them, flagged down a Metro patrol unit for help. Rose and Warfield stopped their car and fled on foot. Police were able to take Warfield into custody near the scene.

Chey was arrested later after police used the owner’s stolen cell phone to track him to a shed where he was hiding.

Both men face charges of robbery with a deadly weapon, burglary while in possession of a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery. Warfield, who has multiple prior violent arrests, also faces a charge for having a gun while being a prohibited person.