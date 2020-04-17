Breaking News
NLV police officers in quarantine after cornavirus exposure
Live Now
‘LIBERATE!’: Trump goads states to lift virus restrictions

Alleged burglar sets home on fire before jumping from window

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police caught a suspected burglar after he broke into a home and allegedly set it on fire.

It happened just after 2 a.m. in a southwest Las Vegas alley neighborhood near Rainbow Bouleard and Hacienda Avenue.

According to police, the man broke into the home through a window while the homeowner was inside. The homeowner call 911 and left the home.

The alleged burglar started a fire and jumped out of a second-floor window. Officers hit him with a bean bag gun and took him into custody.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories