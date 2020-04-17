Alleged burglar sets home on fire before jumping from window

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police caught a suspected burglar after he broke into a home and allegedly set it on fire.

It happened just after 2 a.m. in a southwest Las Vegas alley neighborhood near Rainbow Bouleard and Hacienda Avenue.

According to police, the man broke into the home through a window while the homeowner was inside. The homeowner call 911 and left the home.

The alleged burglar started a fire and jumped out of a second-floor window. Officers hit him with a bean bag gun and took him into custody.